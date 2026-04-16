AP Inter Results 2026: Recounting, RV and Supplementary Exam Dates

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh has officially released the AP Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2026 results. Following the announcement, students now have the option to apply for recounting, reverification, or appear for supplementary exams depending on their performance.

Students are advised to carefully review their marks and choose the appropriate option within the given timeline.

Recounting and Reverification Dates

The application window for recounting (RC) and reverification (RV) will be open from April 20 to April 27, 2026 for both first-year and second-year students.

Recounting involves checking the total marks to ensure there are no calculation errors. Reverification, on the other hand, includes a detailed re-evaluation of answer sheets along with access to scanned copies.

Although the board follows a strict evaluation process, students who feel their marks do not reflect their performance can make use of these options.

Understanding Recounting vs Reverification

Before applying, students should clearly understand the difference:

Recounting (RC): Only re-totaling of marks

Reverification (RV): Complete rechecking of answers with scanned answer sheets

Choosing the correct option is important based on the nature of the concern.

AP Inter Supplementary Exam Schedule 2026

For students who did not pass or wish to improve their marks, the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) 2026 are scheduled as follows:

Theory Exams: May 21 to June 4, 2026

Morning Session: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Afternoon Session: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Practical Exams: June 7 to June 11, 2026 (at district headquarters)

Other Subjects:

Ethics and Human Values: June 5, 2026

Environmental Education: June 6, 2026

Students should begin preparation early and follow the schedule strictly.

Eligibility for Improvement Exams

Eligibility rules vary depending on the year:

First-Year Students: Those who have passed all subjects can appear for supplementary exams in selected subjects to improve marks.

Second-Year Students: Candidates must appear for all subjects, including practicals, if they wish to improve their scores. Their previous results will be cancelled.

Students should make this decision carefully, as it impacts their final results.

Fee Payment Details

The fee payment window for supplementary exams will also be open from April 20 to April 27, 2026. Students must complete the payment through their respective colleges within this period.

Missing the deadline may result in losing the opportunity to appear for the supplementary exams.

What Should Students Do Next?

After checking the AP Inter Results 2026, students should:

Verify their marks carefully

Decide between recounting or reverification if needed

Apply for supplementary exams if required

Complete fee payment within the deadline

Timely action is crucial to avoid missing important opportunities.

Also read: Hyderabad Weather Today: Why Telangana Is Facing Extreme Heatwave