TGSRTC Strike April 22: Telangana Bus Services to Be Affected

Public transport in Telangana may face major disruption as employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation have announced an indefinite strike starting April 22. The decision is expected to affect daily travel for more than 60 lakh commuters across the state.

Why Are TGSRTC Employees Going on Strike?

The strike call has been given by the TSRTC Joint Action Committee, which represents various employee unions. According to union leaders, a formal strike notice was submitted to the government on March 13. However, even after a month, there has been no concrete response or resolution to their concerns.

Before finalizing the strike, union representatives also held discussions with the Labour Commissioner. Despite these efforts, the talks did not lead to any positive outcome, prompting employees to move ahead with their protest.

What Are the Key Issues?

While detailed demands have not been fully disclosed in the announcement, employees have indicated that their concerns remain unaddressed by the authorities. The lack of communication and delay in resolving issues have been cited as the primary reasons behind the strike.

Impact on Commuters

If the strike continues as planned, bus services across Telangana are likely to be severely affected. The Telangana relies heavily on RTC buses for daily transportation, especially in cities like Hyderabad and in rural areas.

Students, office workers, and daily wage earners may face difficulties commuting, as RTC buses form a crucial part of the state’s public transport system.

What Happens Next?

With the strike date approaching, commuters are advised to stay updated on developments and plan alternative travel arrangements if necessary. Meanwhile, there is still a possibility that discussions between the government and employee unions could take place to avoid large-scale disruption.