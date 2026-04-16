Rising Heat Leads to Increase in Power Cuts in Hyderabad

As temperatures continue to climb across the city, complaints about frequent power outages are also increasing. Several residents have reported disruptions in electricity supply since Wednesday night, with issues persisting into Thursday in multiple localities.

According to the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited, complaints are being received and acknowledged. However, many consumers claim that the problems are not being resolved quickly, leading to inconvenience in daily routines—especially during extreme summer conditions.

Power Outages Reported Across Multiple Areas

Residents from different parts of Hyderabad have taken to social media to highlight ongoing electricity issues. Areas such as BHEL, Kishanbagh, Diamond Hills, Moula Ali, and Kondapur have witnessed repeated power cuts.

Some residents reported outages lasting several hours, while others mentioned intermittent supply, where electricity returns briefly before going off again. In certain locations, transformer failures have also been cited as the reason behind the disruption.

Citizens Voice Concerns Over Infrastructure

Many consumers have raised concerns about the city’s power infrastructure, especially during peak summer. With temperatures soaring, uninterrupted electricity has become essential for households and businesses alike.

Residents working from home are among the worst affected, as continuous outages disrupt internet connectivity and work schedules. Several people have expressed frustration over the lack of timely updates or communication from authorities regarding restoration timelines.

TGSPDCL Response

The power distribution company has responded to complaints online, stating that the issues have been forwarded to concerned officials. While acknowledgments have been made, residents are expecting quicker action on the ground to restore normal supply.

Growing Challenge During Summer

The combination of extreme heat and unreliable power supply is making life increasingly difficult for citizens. As demand for electricity rises due to air conditioners, coolers, and fans, the pressure on infrastructure is also increasing.

Experts suggest that upgrading and maintaining power systems is crucial to handle the seasonal surge in demand and prevent such widespread outages.

Conclusion

With summer intensifying in Telangana, ensuring a stable electricity supply has become more important than ever. Authorities may need to act swiftly to address the concerns and prevent further inconvenience to residents across Hyderabad.

Also read: Hyderabad Weather Today: Why Telangana Is Facing Extreme Heatwave