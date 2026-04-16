Lukkhe Web Series Release Date: When and Where to Watch?

A fresh web series is gearing up to entertain OTT audiences this summer with a different and engaging concept. Titled Lukkhe, the show promises a blend of music, action, and drama.

The series features Raashii Khanna and Palak Tiwari in lead roles. Popular rapper King is also part of the project, making his acting debut with this series. It is directed by Himank Gaur.

“Lukkhe” is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video starting May 8. The show is described as a musical action drama with thrilling elements. However, there is currently no clarity on whether it will be available in Telugu.

Storyline and Theme

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Punjab, the series consists of eight episodes. It explores the world of rap culture while weaving in elements of crime and suspense.

From what is revealed in the teaser, the story follows a sportsperson who steps into the rap scene with a specific mission—to uncover the secrets of a drug syndicate. This unusual crossover between sports, music, and crime investigation forms the core of the narrative.

What to Expect

With a mix of high-energy music, intense action sequences, and a gripping storyline, “Lukkhe” aims to offer something different for OTT viewers. The inclusion of rap culture as a central theme adds a contemporary edge, while the crime angle brings suspense and intrigue.

As anticipation builds, audiences can look forward to a series that combines entertainment with a unique plot set in a culturally rich environment.