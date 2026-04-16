CBSE Board Result 2026 Class 12: How to Check Online?

The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare the Class 12 board exam results for 2026 in the coming weeks. Students across the country are eagerly waiting for the announcement, which is expected to take place in mid-May.

Expected Result Date and Time

As per recent updates, the CBSE Class 12 results are likely to be released between May 12 and May 20, 2026. Although the board has not confirmed the exact date yet, results are usually published in the second or third week of May.

Once released, students can check their scores online through the official websites:

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

Exam Details

The CBSE Class 12 Senior Secondary exams for 2026 were conducted from February 17 to April 10, 2026. Lakhs of students appeared for the examinations and are now awaiting their results.

Where to Check CBSE 12th Result 2026

Apart from the official websites, students will also be able to access their results through digital platforms such as:

DigiLocker

UMANG App

SMS services

Students will need their roll number, school number, and admit card ID to log in and download their marksheets.

Important Aadhaar Requirement for DigiLocker

Students planning to download their digital marksheet from DigiLocker should ensure that their name matches exactly with the name mentioned on their Aadhaar card and CBSE admit card.

If there is any mismatch, the DigiLocker system may fail to retrieve the marksheet. It is advisable to correct any discrepancies in advance to avoid last-minute issues.

Final Advice for Students

With the result announcement approaching, students should keep their login credentials ready and regularly check official sources for updates. It is also important to stay calm and plan the next academic steps based on the results.