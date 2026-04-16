Jagan in Juvvaladinne: Barricades, Threats Fail to Stop Crowds

Terming YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Juvvaladinne tour a resounding success despite alleged hurdles created by the coalition government and the police, the YSRCP expressed gratitude to the large number of supporters who turned up.

Addressing the media, former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said the overwhelming public response had clearly rattled the coalition government. He alleged that the police and RTA had set up multiple barricades to prevent fishermen from meeting YS Jagan, but they defied the restrictions and turned up in large numbers to greet their leader.

He further claimed that fishermen were threatened with the loss of government benefits and subjected to coercion, but remained steadfast and ensured the visit’s success. According to him, people travelled from distant areas such as Sarvepalli, Kovur, and Nellore to participate.

Kakani also accused the TDP’s propaganda machinery of spreading false narratives, asserting that the YSRCP would not succumb to such pressure. He maintained that YS Jagan continues to enjoy strong support among fishermen, who have stood by him, while alleging that the coalition government has repeatedly failed and deceived the community.