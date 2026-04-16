April 17 Stock Market Holiday or not?
Investors often keep a close eye on the trading calendar to avoid confusion. If you’re wondering whether April 17, 2026, is a stock market holiday, here’s a clear answer.
Is April 17, 2026 a Stock Market Holiday?
No, April 17, 2026, is not a stock market holiday.
There are no festivals, national events, or special occasions scheduled on this date that would lead to market closure.
Both key exchanges—Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE)—will remain open and operate as usual.
Trading Timings for April 17, 2026
Since it is a normal working day, market activities will follow standard timings:
- Pre-open session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM
- Regular trading session: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM
All segments will function without interruption, including:
- Equity trading
- Equity derivatives
- Currency derivatives
Why There May Be Confusion
The confusion around this date comes from recent holidays earlier in April, particularly April 14, when markets were closed due to Ambedkar Jayanti.
After that:
- April 15 and April 16 were regular trading days
- April 17 continues as a normal market day
Stock Market Holiday Pattern
Stock market holidays in India are typically declared for:
- National holidays
- Major religious festivals
- Special exchange-notified events
Since April 17 does not fall under any of these, markets will remain open.
What Traders Should Keep in Mind
- Normal trading activity will take place
- No changes in settlement or clearing schedules
- Investors can plan trades without holiday disruptions
Conclusion
April 17, 2026, is a regular trading day for Indian stock markets. Both NSE and BSE will function normally, allowing uninterrupted trading across all segments.