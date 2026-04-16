April 17 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Investors often keep a close eye on the trading calendar to avoid confusion. If you’re wondering whether April 17, 2026, is a stock market holiday, here’s a clear answer.

Is April 17, 2026 a Stock Market Holiday?

No, April 17, 2026, is not a stock market holiday.

There are no festivals, national events, or special occasions scheduled on this date that would lead to market closure.

Both key exchanges—Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE)—will remain open and operate as usual.

Trading Timings for April 17, 2026

Since it is a normal working day, market activities will follow standard timings:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

Regular trading session: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

All segments will function without interruption, including:

Equity trading

Equity derivatives

Currency derivatives

Why There May Be Confusion

The confusion around this date comes from recent holidays earlier in April, particularly April 14, when markets were closed due to Ambedkar Jayanti.

After that:

April 15 and April 16 were regular trading days

April 17 continues as a normal market day

Stock Market Holiday Pattern

Stock market holidays in India are typically declared for:

National holidays

Major religious festivals

Special exchange-notified events

Since April 17 does not fall under any of these, markets will remain open.

What Traders Should Keep in Mind

Normal trading activity will take place

No changes in settlement or clearing schedules

Investors can plan trades without holiday disruptions

Conclusion

April 17, 2026, is a regular trading day for Indian stock markets. Both NSE and BSE will function normally, allowing uninterrupted trading across all segments.