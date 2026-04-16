April 17 School Holiday News: State-Wise Status
With several holidays earlier in April, students and parents are once again checking whether April 17, 2026, is a school holiday or a normal academic day. Here’s what you need to know.
Are Schools Closed on April 17, 2026?
No, April 17, 2026, is not a school holiday in most parts of India.
There are no major festivals, government notifications, or special occasions on this date. As a result, schools are expected to remain open and follow their regular schedule.
Classes will be conducted as usual
- Exams and assignments will continue as planned
- Attendance rules will remain the same
State-Wise School Holiday Status
Although school holidays can differ from state to state, April 17 does not fall under any major regional holiday.
- Telangana – Schools open
- Andhra Pradesh – Schools open
- Tamil Nadu – Schools open
- Karnataka – Schools open
- Kerala – Mostly open (some institutions may have summer vacation schedules)
- Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh – Schools open
Why There Is Confusion
The confusion is mainly due to recent holidays like April 14 (Ambedkar Jayanti), which led many to expect extended breaks. However, after those holidays:
- April 15 and April 16 were working days
- April 17 continues as a regular school day
Important Note for Students
- Always double-check with your school management for any local updates
- Some schools may follow different academic calendars or vacation periods
- Weather conditions or local decisions can sometimes lead to last-minute changes
Conclusion
April 17, 2026, will be a regular working day for schools across India, with no official holiday announced. Students should attend classes as usual unless informed otherwise by their school.