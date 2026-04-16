April 17 School Holiday News: State-Wise Status

With several holidays earlier in April, students and parents are once again checking whether April 17, 2026, is a school holiday or a normal academic day. Here’s what you need to know.

Are Schools Closed on April 17, 2026?

No, April 17, 2026, is not a school holiday in most parts of India.

There are no major festivals, government notifications, or special occasions on this date. As a result, schools are expected to remain open and follow their regular schedule.

Classes will be conducted as usual

Exams and assignments will continue as planned

Attendance rules will remain the same

State-Wise School Holiday Status

Although school holidays can differ from state to state, April 17 does not fall under any major regional holiday.

Telangana – Schools open

Andhra Pradesh – Schools open

Tamil Nadu – Schools open

Karnataka – Schools open

Kerala – Mostly open (some institutions may have summer vacation schedules)

Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh – Schools open

Why There Is Confusion

The confusion is mainly due to recent holidays like April 14 (Ambedkar Jayanti), which led many to expect extended breaks. However, after those holidays:

April 15 and April 16 were working days

April 17 continues as a regular school day

Important Note for Students

Always double-check with your school management for any local updates

Some schools may follow different academic calendars or vacation periods

Weather conditions or local decisions can sometimes lead to last-minute changes

Conclusion

April 17, 2026, will be a regular working day for schools across India, with no official holiday announced. Students should attend classes as usual unless informed otherwise by their school.