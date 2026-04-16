April 17 School Holiday News: State-Wise Status

Apr 16, 2026, 16:35 IST
- Sakshi Post

With several holidays earlier in April, students and parents are once again checking whether April 17, 2026, is a school holiday or a normal academic day. Here’s what you need to know.

Are Schools Closed on April 17, 2026?

No, April 17, 2026, is not a school holiday in most parts of India.
There are no major festivals, government notifications, or special occasions on this date. As a result, schools are expected to remain open and follow their regular schedule.

Classes will be conducted as usual

  • Exams and assignments will continue as planned
  • Attendance rules will remain the same

State-Wise School Holiday Status

Although school holidays can differ from state to state, April 17 does not fall under any major regional holiday.

  • Telangana – Schools open
  • Andhra Pradesh – Schools open
  • Tamil Nadu – Schools open
  • Karnataka – Schools open
  • Kerala – Mostly open (some institutions may have summer vacation schedules)
  • Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh – Schools open

Why There Is Confusion

The confusion is mainly due to recent holidays like April 14 (Ambedkar Jayanti), which led many to expect extended breaks. However, after those holidays:

  • April 15 and April 16 were working days
  • April 17 continues as a regular school day

Important Note for Students

  • Always double-check with your school management for any local updates
  • Some schools may follow different academic calendars or vacation periods
  • Weather conditions or local decisions can sometimes lead to last-minute changes

Conclusion

April 17, 2026, will be a regular working day for schools across India, with no official holiday announced. Students should attend classes as usual unless informed otherwise by their school.


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