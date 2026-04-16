Cheapest Areas to Live in Hyderabad 2026 with Low Rent
Hyderabad continues to attract students, working professionals, and families due to its growing job market and relatively affordable cost of living. While some premium locations command high rents, there are still several neighbourhoods across the city where you can find accommodation starting from as low as ₹3,000 per month.
Here’s a detailed look at some of the most economical areas in Hyderabad, along with what makes them suitable for different types of residents.
Old City Areas: Lowest Rent Options
Localities around Charminar—such as Santosh Nagar and Chandrayangutta—offer some of the cheapest housing in the city.
- Rent range: ₹3,000 – ₹7,000
- Ideal for: Budget tenants, small families
- Highlights: Affordable food, traditional markets, cultural vibe
However, tenants should check water availability, especially during summer months.
Ameerpet and SR Nagar: Best for Students and Job Seekers
Ameerpet and SR Nagar are among the most vibrant and affordable areas for students and early-career professionals.
- Rent range (PGs): ₹4,000 – ₹7,000
- Ideal for: Students, coaching attendees, IT job seekers
- Highlights: Training institutes, food options, metro connectivity
These areas are always buzzing and offer everything within walking distance.
Uppal and Nagole: Affordable Homes with Metro Access
Uppal and Nagole are great choices for those looking for connectivity at a low cost.
- Rent range: ₹6,000 – ₹10,000
- Ideal for: Working professionals
- Highlights: Hyderabad Metro Blue Line access, proximity to IT areas
Their connectivity makes daily commuting easier without high rental costs.
Miyapur and Bachupally: Budget Living Near IT Hubs
Miyapur and Bachupally are popular among families and IT employees.
- Rent range: ₹8,000 – ₹12,000
- Ideal for: Families, IT professionals
- Highlights: Schools, supermarkets, easy access to Hitech City
Despite being close to major tech zones, these areas remain relatively affordable.
ECIL and Kushaiguda: Quiet Residential Zones
ECIL and Kushaiguda offer a peaceful living environment.
- Rent range: ₹10,000 – ₹12,000
- Ideal for: Families, retirees
- Highlights: Independent houses, greenery, less crowded
These areas are suitable for those who prefer calm surroundings over city bustle.
Pocharam: Affordable Living Near IT Parks
Pocharam is emerging as a residential hub, especially for those working near IT campuses.
- Rent range: ₹10,000 – ₹15,000
- Ideal for: IT employees
- Highlights: Modern townships, proximity to IT parks
However, personal transport is often necessary due to distance from central areas.
Additional Budget-Friendly Areas to Consider
Alwal
A calm suburb near Secunderabad, ideal for families seeking affordable independent homes.
Kukatpally
A well-developed locality with markets, colleges, and good transport, offering mid-range rental options.
Dilsukhnagar
A busy commercial and residential hub with affordable housing and excellent connectivity.
LB Nagar
A growing area with metro access and reasonable rents, suitable for both families and professionals.
Final Thoughts
Finding affordable housing in Hyderabad is still very much possible if you explore the right neighbourhoods. Whether you are a student looking for a PG, a professional seeking connectivity, or a family prioritising space and comfort, the city offers a wide range of options to suit every budget.
Also read: Hyderabad Weather Today: Why Telangana Is Facing Extreme Heatwave