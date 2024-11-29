K’taka: Lokayukta Justice conducts raids at Bengaluru’s K.C. General Hospital

Bengaluru, Nov 29 (IANS) A team led by Karnataka Lokayukta Justice B.S. Patil conducted a surprise raid on the government-run K.C. General Hospital in Bengaluru’s Malleshwaram locality on Friday, following numerous complaints about rampant corruption and staff negligence filed with the Lokayukta.

Upalokayuktas Justice K.N. Phaneendra and Justice B. Veerappa were also part of the operation.

The hospital was inspected by three teams led by Lokayukta Justice Patil and Upalokayuktas Justices Phaneendra and Veerappa, who simultaneously covered different sections of the facility. They visited wards, met patients, and inquired about the availability of services and facilities.

“Patients have complained that D Group workers and nurses demand bribes. Many doctors are absent from duty. Out of five doctors, only one is present. Notices will be issued to the absent doctors,” said Justice Patil.

He added, “We received several complaints, and during the raid, people directly corroborated these issues. If money is not paid, patients are not attended to. Where should the poor go? This situation will be taken seriously, and the responsible officers will be served notices. We will also investigate the shortage of staff.”

Justice Patil described poor hygiene and infrastructure, saying, “There is no flush in the toilets, and water is unavailable. Where are patients supposed to go? We will take this matter seriously.”

He noted the unavailability of wheelchairs, old and torn cots and beds, dust accumulation throughout the hospital, and improper cleaning routines.

“The system is in disarray, and a case will be lodged. The staff claim they prepare facilities only when a patient arrives. This is unacceptable,” he remarked.

Upalokayukta Justice Phaneendra, who inspected the postnatal ward, stated: “There is no water supply for the mothers. Drinking water and hot water are not provided. Bed sheets, which should be changed daily, are evidently not replaced. Many staff members are on prolonged leave, and entry logs are not maintained properly.”

The medical superintendent was instructed to take immediate action.

Justice Phaneendra added, “While there are no allegations against the doctors in the postnatal ward, the special delivery ward is empty, and the beds are dusty. The old building is covered in algae. Toilets are poorly maintained, with doors in disrepair, and cleaning is done for the sake of it. No equipment is available to monitor gas formation in newborns, so babies are taken outside for treatment. We have gathered information from the doctors and will submit a report to the government.”

Upalokayukta Justice Veerappa, who inspected other sections of the hospital, remarked that the facility “resembles a haunted bungalow.”

