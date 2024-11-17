JMM, Cong protects infiltrators; BJP will drive them out: Jairam Thakur (IANS interview)

Ranchi, Nov 17 (IANS) BJP veteran and Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Jairam Thakur on Sunday, accused Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress of providing protection to the infiltrators and not fulfilling the promises made by them.

In an interview with IANS, the former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister said that the BJP-led NDA will win the Jharkhand Assembly elections with a huge majority, and the JMM government is confirmed to be on its way out.

The BJP MLA also talked about freebees, 'Ek hai to safe hai' and 'batenge to katenge' slogans, corruption in Jharkhand, Sanatan Dharm Sanasad etc.

Following are the excerpts from the interview:

IANS: The JMM and Congress have been blaming the BJP and Union Minister Amit Shah for not being able to eradicate the problem of infiltrators even after being in power at the Centre for 11 years. What is your take on this?

Thakur: People should understand that the JMM, an ally of Congress, is currently in power in Jharkhand, and they are providing protection to infiltrators. The way infiltrators are being welcomed here, with promises of facilities being provided to them, is very unfortunate. We, in the BJP, promise that when our party forms the government here, every infiltrator will be shown the way out.

IANS: The topic of freebies has been highlighted a lot in the campaigning for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, be it the BJP, JMM, or Congress. What do you have to say about this?

Thakur: I want to make one thing very clear -- if anyone is talking about freebies, it is the INDIA bloc, including the JMM and Congress here. They are making promises and guarantees, but the guarantees given by their previous government were never fulfilled. Promises made to sisters, daughters, and farmers remained unfulfilled. After being given a five-year term, they failed to deliver. What is the justification for giving false guarantees now?

The same is the case in Himachal Pradesh, where two years have passed since Congress formed the government, yet the guarantees have not been fulfilled. Congress is now campaigning here, claiming that all guarantees have been fulfilled in Himachal, which is completely false. I can even provide evidence to prove this.

I just want to say that the second phase of elections in Jharkhand is going to be held on November 20, and the results will be out shortly after. I confidently state that the BJP-led NDA will win here with a huge majority.

IANS: Crores of money was recovered from the homes of top officials of the administration in Jharkhand. How do you think this will affect the election outcomes?

Thakur: The election process is ongoing here, and this government will be gone in any case. I firmly believe they have no chance of winning. The limits of corruption have been crossed here. It is truly saddening that whenever corruption is mentioned, Jharkhand comes to mind.

Stashes of money have been found in the houses of MPs and other administrative officers. The Chief Minister has been sent behind bars while in power. The reins of power are handed over to one person and then snatched away again.

This era must come to an end. The JMM has turned into a party of just one family -- a party of husband and wife. Handing over the entire state to one family is neither right nor acceptable in any way.

IANS: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the BJP over the 'Ek hai to safe hai' and 'Batoge to katoge' remarks. What do you have to say about this?

Thakur: We do not frame slogans based on what they like. We follow the leadership of our party and the slogans they decide on. I would also like to say 'Batoge to katoge' (if divided, we fall) -- what is wrong with that? If there is unity among us, we will remain safe. Everyone should work together and move forward together. I don't think anything wrong has been said here.

IANS: A Sanatan Dharma Sansad was organised in Delhi, where it was said that Hindus have tolerated a lot and will not do so now. What is your take on this?

Thakur: I just want to say that there is no issue here. All sections of society have the right to express their views. If they have expressed their thoughts, I don't see anything wrong with it.

