Indian troops join war games in Malaysia

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Practice drills in jungle terrain and simulated exercise on anti-terrorist action will be the key highlights of the fouth edition of India-Malaysia Joint Military Exercise Harimau Shakti which commenced on Monday at Bentong camp, Pahang district, Malaysia.

The exercise is scheduled to be conducted from December 2 to 15.

The Indian contingent comprises 78 personnel from a Battalion of Mahar Regiment. The Malaysian contingent is represented by 123 personnel from The Royal Malaysian Regiment.

The aim of the exercise is to enhance joint military capability of both sides to undertake counter-insurgency operations in jungle terrain under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate. The exercise will focus on operations in jungle environment.

Joint Exercise Harimau Shakti is an annual training event conducted alternatively in India and Malaysia. The last edition was conducted in November 2023 at Umroi Cantonment in Meghalaya.

The exercise will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will be focused on cross-training between the two Armies, including lectures, demonstrations, and practices of various drills in jungle terrain.

In the final phase, both Armies will take part in a simulated exercise, wherein troops will execute various drills including anti-MT ambush, occupation of harbour, carrying out recce patrol, ambush and an attack on an area taken over by the terrorists.

Exercise Harimau Shakti will enable both sides to share best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures for conducting joint operations. It will facilitate developing interoperability, bonhomie and camaraderie between the two armies.

The Joint Exercise will also enhance defence cooperation, further augmenting bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.

On Sunday, the first edition of Joint Table Top Exercise, CINBAX, between the Indian Army and the Cambodian Army commenced at Foreign Training Node, Pune. The exercise will be conducted from December 1 to 8.

The Cambodian Army contingent comprises 20 personnel with an equal number of Indian Army personnel from an Infantry Brigade taking part in the exercise.

Exercise CINBAX is a planning exercise aimed to war-game the conduct of joint Counter Terrorism (CT) operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

