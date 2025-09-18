Best Places to Visit near Hyderabad for a Quick Dussehra Holiday Trip

As the festive season draws near, Hyderabadis are eagerly awaiting the Dussehra holiday. While some would want to indulge in the festive fervor at home, others may be tempted by the picturesque beauty of nearby locations. If you're one of them, don't worry. We've got you covered. Here's a list of 15 rejuvenating getaways from Hyderabad that will make your Dussehra holiday a memorable one.

1. Belum Caves

Situated in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal, Belum Caves are the nation's second-longest caves that are accessible to the public. With roughly 3.5 km explored, although only 1.5 km is developed and available for visitors, these caves provide an insight into the geological past of the area. From Hyderabad: 330 km.

2. Nallamala Hills

The Nallamala Hills are part of the Eastern Ghats extending across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh districts. Densely forested, rocky terrain, and rich in flora and fauna, with being a part of the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve, this is the ideal spot for nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers. Distance from Hyderabad: 250 km.

3. Octopus Viewpoint

Just short of the Domalapenta Forest Check Post near Srisailam, this vantage point affords a breathtaking bird's-eye view of deep gorges, dense forests, and the meandering backwaters of the Krishna River. Distance from Hyderabad: 230 km.

4. Laknavaram Lake

Completely surrounded by dense forest-covered hills, Laknavaram Lake consists of approximately 13 small islands, many of which are connected by suspension/hanging bridges. This picturesque place is ideal for a secluded retreat. Distance from Hyderabad: 225 km.

5. Mahithapuram Waterfalls

Hidden in dense forest, Mahithapuram Waterfalls look particularly dramatic during the post-monsoon period. This off-the-beaten-path location is ideal for those seeking a serene getaway. Distance from Hyderabad: 280 km.

6. Kanakai Waterfalls

A breathtaking set of falls, Kanakai Waterfalls provides an experience much more untamed and spontaneous than its most well-known counterparts. With its rock-strewn terrain, natural rock pools, and spectacular series of drops surrounded by forested cliffs, this sight is a must-see. Distance from Hyderabad: 285 km.

7. Thiryani Waterfalls

In Komaram Bheem Asifabad district's Tiryani Mandal, Thiryani Falls are nestled deep within a forest and have pure, cascading streams. It is an ideal spot for nature enthusiasts and thrill-seekers. Distance from Hyderabad: 310 km.

8. SRP Backwaters

The SRP backwaters form a vast, tranquil reservoir created by the Sri Ram Sagar dam across the Godavari River. Rich in birdlife and wild mammals like blackbucks, this destination is perfect for nature enthusiasts. Distance from Hyderabad: 200 km.

9. Pakhal Lake

An artificial reservoir constructed in 1213 AD by Kakatiya King Ganapati Deva, Pakhal Lake is encircled by Pakhal Wildlife Sanctuary, which harbors diverse wildlife. The spot provides tranquil lake walks, picnics, and wildlife watching. Distance from Hyderabad: 210 km.

10. Medak Fort

Perched on a hillock some 90m above the surrounding plains, Medak Fort commands panoramic views of the area. This historic place is ideal for those who want to know about the area's history. Distance from Hyderabad: 92 km.

11. Bidar Fort

Constructed by Ahmed Shah Bahmani in about 1428 from red laterite stone, Bidar Fort is a rhombus-shaped structure with huge ramparts, several gates, pavilions, mosques, and gardens. It is a historical site worth visiting for history enthusiasts. Distance from Hyderabad: 145 km.

12. Pocharam Wildlife Sanctuary

Stretching across 130 square kilometers around Pocharam Lake, this sanctuary is rich in flora and fauna with several species of mammals and numerous avian species. This place is ideal for nature walks and eco-tourism. Distance from Hyderabad: 115 km.

13. Singur Dam

Over the Manjira River just outside Sangareddy in Medak district, Singur Dam is picturesque with broad backwaters, bird life particularly during migratory seasons, and the surrounding countryside. This is ideal for a weekend retreat. Distance from Hyderabad: 93 km.

14. Koilsagar Dam

Nestled amidst hills and forests, Koilsagar Dam is particularly lovely when full, attracting those who like the natural scenery, lolling by the lake, or trekking. Distance from Hyderabad: 140 km.

15. Sarpanpally Lake

A serene, quiet place frequently frequented for photography, picnics, or to just relax by the lake at sunset, Sarpanpally Lake is an ideal place for those seeking a refreshing break.

Also read: RRB NTPC CBT 1 Results 2025; Expected date and Direct link!