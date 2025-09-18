Hyderabad Weather Alert: City Lashed by Thunderstorms, More Rain Ahead

Hyderabad is bracing for another spell of heavy rain as severe downpours have begun spreading across multiple parts of the city. According to the latest weather alerts, the next two hours are expected to bring massive rains in a short span of time, raising concerns over flooding, traffic disruptions, and safety.

Between 4:30 PM and 7:30 PM, intense downpours and strong thunderstorms are likely to hit several key areas. The warning specifically covers localities such as Khairtabad, Jubilee Hills, Shaikpet, Madhapur, Kukatpally, Miyapur, RC Puram, Serlingampally, Qutbullapur, Balanagar, Alwal, Gajularamaram, Malkajgiri, Tirumalgiri, Kapra, LB Nagar, and Hayathnagar.

Officials and weather watchers caution that while the rains may be scattered, the severity of the showers in affected zones could cause major disruptions. Some areas may escape the heaviest spells, but residents across the city are urged to stay indoors and remain alert as thunderstorms can develop rapidly.

The sudden weather change has raised fears of waterlogging in low-lying regions and traffic snarls on arterial roads. Commuters are advised to plan travel accordingly, and those in flood-prone areas are asked to take extra precautions.

With Hyderabad already witnessing volatile weather in recent days, the city’s residents are being urged to take these warnings seriously. The next few hours will be critical, and staying safe indoors remains the top advice as heavy rains and thunderstorms loom over the city.