RRB NTPC CBT 1 Results 2025; Expected date and Direct link!

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the NTPC CBT 1 results 2025 of the graduate examination on the official regional websites soon. Those candidates clearing the CBT 1 will be qualified to go through the subsequent selection process consisting of CBT 2, skill test (if needed), document verification, and medical test.

Selection Process and Pay

The RRB NTPC recruitment process consists of various stages such as computer tests and verification of documents. After clearing the examination, the starting pay of a graduate can vary from Rs 25,500 to Rs 35,400. There are various jobs available for the candidates clearing the RRB NTPC graduate test 2025, which include Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, and Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk.

Checking the RRB NTPC Results 2025

To verify the RRB NTPC results 2025, the candidates can check as follows:

Go to the official website of the regional RRB.

Click on the 'RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025' link on the home page.

The PDF for the RRB NTPC graduate result will be visible.

Check the Railway NTPC result PDF to check your roll number.

If your roll number is shown in the results PDF, you will be shortlisted for the further selection process.

Save and download the RRB NTPC Graduate results PDF.

Details Included on the RRB NTPC Results 2025

The RRB NTPC results 2025 will contain the below details:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Registration number

Raw score

Rank information

Normalised marks

Qualifying status

Region

Cut-off score

No Interviews for Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6

As per to government notification, interviews will not be held at the Group C and Group D level after recruitment. The RRB NTPC is hiring for Group C-level jobs in railways, and hence, the interview will not be held for the RRB NTPC at levels 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6. The NTPC selection process consists of:

First Stage Computer-Based Test

Second-stage computer-based test

Third stage: Computer-based aptitude test or typing skill test (as per the vacancy)

Verification of documents and medical tests upon shortlisting candidates.

With these steps and knowledge of the selection procedure, applicants can remain updated and ready for the RRB NTPC graduate test 2025.

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