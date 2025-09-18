AP DSC 2025: Appointment Letters for 16,347 Teachers Postponed

The Andhra Pradesh government has once again left thousands of aspiring teachers in limbo. The much-hyped AP DSC 2025 appointment letter distribution ceremony, scheduled for September 19 in Amaravati, has been abruptly postponed — with officials failing to provide any concrete reason.

What was supposed to be a celebratory moment, where Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was expected to personally hand over appointment letters to newly selected teachers, has now turned into yet another episode of uncertainty.

Earlier, on September 12, the Education Department released the final selection list for 16,347 posts under the Mega DSC recruitment drive. For candidates who have spent months battling verification delays and administrative red tape, the appointment letter distribution was seen as the final step in their long struggle. Instead, they now face another indefinite wait.

Critics argue that the postponement exposes the government’s casual handling of teacher recruitment, especially when the state is already grappling with a shortage of staff in government schools. “The future of thousands of young teachers cannot be treated as a political spectacle. If the government had the will, the letters would have been issued on time,” remarked a teachers’ union leader.

Candidates, many of whom have been unemployed for years, feel betrayed. “Every delay costs us not just time but opportunities. Why should teachers be made to pay for the government’s inefficiency?” asked one selected candidate.

While officials claim a new date will be announced “soon,” the credibility of the recruitment process has taken a severe hit. For many, this is not just about a ceremony being postponed — it is about the government’s repeated failure to deliver on its promises.