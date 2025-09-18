Hyderabad Rains: Sudden Thunderstorms Likely on Sep18 Evening, Citizens Warned!

Hyderabad is bracing for more rain as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate showers for the city on September 18. While the rainfall is expected to be scattered, weather watchers warn that conditions are favorable for sudden, intense thunderstorms, especially during the evening and night hours.

Experts note that September often turns volatile for Hyderabad’s weather, with the combination of high heat and humidity acting like a pressure cooker. The more heat and sweating residents experience during the day, the higher the likelihood of strong convective activity triggering thunderstorms after sunset.

Over the past week, the city has already witnessed multiple heavy spells that developed within minutes, leading to waterlogging and chaos in several areas. Meteorologists and local observers caution that similar extreme thunderstorms could occur in the coming five to six days, though pinpointing the exact date remains difficult.

Residents are advised to remain alert during evenings and nights, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy showers, and take precautions against possible flooding in low-lying areas.

With monsoon activity set to linger, Hyderabad may continue to see fluctuating conditions. For now, September 18 could bring another spell of disruptive rain, reinforcing the city’s vulnerability to sudden weather extremes.