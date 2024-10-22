Haryana Health Minister inspects progress work of under-construction medical facilities in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 22 (IANS) Haryana Health, AYUSH and Medical Education Minister Aarti Singh Rao inspected the progress work of Shri Mata Sheetla Devi Medical College and Civil Hospital under construction in Gurugram on Tuesday.

After the inspection, Rao also chaired her first meeting with the officials of the Health Department and GMDA Department here in Gurugram.

After taking oath as a cabinet minister, Aarti Singh Rao reviewed the progress of construction of development projects related to the health sector in Gurugram district, like the Civil Hospital and Shri Sheetla Mata Medical College, and gave necessary directions to the Health Department officials.

"Providing easy and quality health services to the general public will be our priority. I will continue to strive to continuously strengthen health services and infrastructure in the state of Haryana," she said.

In the meeting, GMDA CEO A Srinivas shared the progress information related to the construction work of Shri Mata Sheetla Devi Medical College in Sector 102A and said that the construction work of the structure of this medical college being built at a cost of about 541 crores is almost complete. Finishing work is also going on in the medical college in parallel.

"This medical college with a facility of 883 beds will have 7 floors including the ground floor. 50 per cent share in the construction cost will be of GMDA, 45 per cent share will be of Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG), and 5 per cent share will be of Shri Sheetla Mata Temple," he informed the minister.

"The construction work of the medical college will be completed by April 30 next year," he said.

In the meeting, Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav gave information related to the progress of construction of the civil hospital to be built in Civil Lines and said that the tender was floated on August 16 for this civil hospital to be built at a cost of about 990 crores.

Which will open on the 8th of November. He informed that this 13-stories hospital will have 11 floors including 2 basements and one ground floor. Important facilities like 60 ICUs, 12 OTs and a helipad for emergency have also been taken care of in the hospital.

After reviewing the construction progress of both projects, the Health Minister said that on completion of the said projects, health services in the Gurugram district will be strengthened, which will set new standards in the health sector at the national level as well.

After the meeting, the Health Minister also inspected the construction work of the Civil Hospital and Shri Mata Sheetla Devi Medical College.

