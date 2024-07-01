Haryana CM announces salary hike of 119,861 employees by 8 per cent

Chandigarh, July 1 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a hike of salaries of 119,861 employees of level I, II and III engaged through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRNL) by eight per cent with effect from Monday.

The Chief Minister made the announcement at a meeting with labour unions and HKRNL employees, accompanied by Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh.

The Chief Minister said the employees have been engaged transparently under the HKRNL.

There are 71,012 employees in level I, 26,915 in level II, and 21,934 in level III.

He said that reservation benefits have been given to Scheduled Caste and Backward Class youth among the employees hired under the HKRNL.

Employees are appointed under the Deployment of Contractual Policy.

Saini said during the Congress government's tenure, contractual employees hired under outsourcing policies part I and part II were exploited.

Contractors neither provided EPF benefits nor ESI benefits to the employees. Additionally, employees did not receive any benefits under labour fund schemes, and contractors could terminate these employees at will.

