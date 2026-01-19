The Raja Saab OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Prabhas Movie Online

Prabhas’ latest fantasy horror-comedy The Raja Saab continues its theatrical run with encouraging audience response, even as excitement grows around its upcoming digital premiere. The film, which hit cinemas across India on January 9, 2026, has drawn attention for its unique blend of supernatural elements and humour, marking a shift from the actor’s recent action-heavy roles.

With many viewers preferring to watch films from the comfort of home, interest in The Raja Saab’s OTT release has picked up significantly.

The Raja Saab OTT Platform: Where Will the Film Stream?

While the movie is still playing in theatres, its digital destination is already known. According to the film’s opening credits, JioHotstar has secured the digital streaming rights. This confirms that The Raja Saab will premiere exclusively on JioHotstar once its theatrical window concludes.

However, neither the makers nor the platform have issued an official announcement confirming the exact streaming date.

The Raja Saab OTT Release Date: Expected Timeline

Industry trends suggest that most major theatrical releases arrive on OTT platforms six to eight weeks after their cinema debut. Following this standard window, trade analysts believe The Raja Saab could begin streaming between late February and early March 2026.

Based on current estimates, the expected OTT release window falls between February 20 and March 6, 2026. Until an official confirmation is made, cinema halls remain the only verified option to watch the film.

Cast and Crew Details

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab stars Prabhas in the lead role alongside Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Malavika Mohanan. The film has been promoted as a fantasy horror entertainer designed to appeal to both mass and family audiences.

The Raja Saab Storyline

The narrative revolves around Raju, also known as RajaSaab, portrayed by Prabhas. His search for his estranged grandfather Kanakaraju, a former exorcist played by Sanjay Dutt, leads him to an eerie mansion in Hyderabad.

As Raju uncovers hidden truths within the haunted property, he learns that Kanakaraju may not be who he once believed. The story takes a darker turn when unsettling revelations surface, blending supernatural suspense with comic moments.

Box Office Performance So Far

At the box office, The Raja Saab has posted steady numbers. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected approximately Rs 130.25 crore in its first week. On Day 8 (January 16), it earned an estimated Rs 1.12 crore by mid-afternoon, bringing its total India net collection to around Rs 131.37 crore.

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