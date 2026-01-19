Pooja Hegde Opens Up About Disturbing On-Set Experience During Early Career

Actor Pooja Hegde, one of the most recognisable faces across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema, has broken her silence on a disturbing experience during an early pan-India film shoot—an incident that left a lasting impact on her and influenced how she approaches work on set.

Pooja revealed that at a time when her career was gaining momentum, she was thrilled to be part of a major pan-India project. Working alongside a top star filled her with excitement and felt like a significant milestone.

However, her optimism soon turned to distress when a male co-actor crossed personal boundaries by entering her caravan without her consent during the shoot, catching her off-guard and making her extremely uncomfortable. The space that should have been private suddenly became a source of anxiety, she said.

Realising the situation was unacceptable, Pooja confronted the co-star and firmly demanded he leave. She made it clear that she would not tolerate such behaviour, regardless of status or fame. After this incident, the two never shared screen space again, and her remaining portions were completed using a body double.

While she chose not to name the actor or the project involved, her candid account has reignited conversations around professionalism, consent, and safety on film sets. Many industry figures and fans have applauded her courage, stressing the need for stronger protocols to protect artists and ensure respectful working environments.

Despite the emotional toll, Pooja remains focused on her career. She has finished shooting for Jana Nayagan opposite Thalapathy Vijay and has several other projects lined up across languages. Her revelation serves as a powerful reminder that personal dignity and safety should never be compromised, no matter how big the opportunity.