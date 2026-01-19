Silver Hits Historic 3 Lakh Level; Experts View on Silver and Gold - Buy or Hold or Sell?

Silver prices scripted history in India’s commodity markets on Monday, January 19, surging to unprecedented levels and extending the broader rally in precious metals. Strong investor demand, supported by firm global cues, lifted both silver and gold to fresh record highs, highlighting renewed interest in safe-haven assets amid global uncertainty.

In a landmark move, silver futures crossed the ₹3 lakh per kilogram mark for the first time on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The March delivery contract posted a sharp single-day jump of ₹13,553, or 4.71%, settling at a lifetime high of ₹3,01,315 per kg.

The breakout comes after a powerful weekly run. Over the last seven sessions, silver futures have climbed nearly 14%, adding more than ₹35,000 per kg. Market watchers attribute the surge to sustained buying interest as investors increasingly turn to precious metals to hedge against geopolitical risks and macroeconomic volatility.

Gold Joins the Rally

Gold prices also moved higher alongside silver. February futures on the MCX rose ₹2,983, or 2.09%, to hit a new all-time high of ₹1,45,500 per 10 grams. On a weekly basis, gold has gained about 2.7%, reinforcing its traditional role as a portfolio stabiliser, even as silver outperformed in percentage terms.

Experts View

Experts stated that silver breaching the ₹3 lakh-per-kg level reflects intensifying safe-haven demand amid global uncertainty. He noted that the rally is part of a broader structural uptrend supported by supply constraints and strong industrial demand, particularly from sectors such as solar energy, electronics, and electric vehicles. While higher prices could lead to increased volatility, experts advised investors to focus on strategic positioning rather than chasing record highs, suggesting tactical profit-taking for short-term traders and a long-term allocation approach for investors.

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Commodity markets are subject to risks and volatility. Readers are advised to consult certified financial advisors before making any investment decisions. Past performance is not indicative of future results.