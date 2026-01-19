Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Naveen Polishetty Film

While big-ticket releases dominated the Sankranthi box office, Anaganaga Oka Raju took a quieter route to theatres and slowly built momentum through audience appreciation. The film, starring Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary, arrived in cinemas on January 14 and has since been gaining attention for its easygoing humour and grounded storytelling.

With many viewers now looking ahead to its digital debut, interest in the film’s OTT release has started to pick up.

Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Platform: Where Will It Stream?

As per reports, Netflix has secured the digital streaming rights for Anaganaga Oka Raju. Though the makers are yet to make an official announcement, industry buzz suggests that the film will eventually premiere on Netflix after completing its theatrical run.

At present, there is no confirmed OTT release date, and fans will need to wait for a formal update from the production team or the streaming platform.

Positive Theatrical Buzz Boosts Digital Expectations

The film’s steady performance in theatres appears to have strengthened confidence around its post-theatrical journey. Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi recently shared his satisfaction over the encouraging audience response. Without revealing box-office figures, he expressed gratitude for the warm feedback, especially considering the film’s modest scale and extended production period.

This positive reception is expected to play a role in shaping the film’s digital rollout.

About the Film

Directed by Maari, Anaganaga Oka Raju features Naveen Polishetty in a role that leans heavily on humour and everyday emotions—territory that has long worked in his favour. Meenakshi Chaudhary plays a confident and independent woman who becomes the driving force behind the protagonist’s transformation.

Set in the scenic Godavari region, the story blends romance, village politics, and situational comedy, creating an entertaining narrative rooted in local flavour.

Storyline in Brief

The film follows a laid-back man with little ambition, content with living life on his own terms. His outlook changes when he falls in love and realises he must prove himself worthy. In a surprising twist, he decides to enter local elections, setting off a chain of humorous and thought-provoking events.

The journey captures themes of personal growth, love, and responsibility, all delivered with a light touch.

Cast, Music, and Budget Details

Alongside the lead pair, the film features a strong supporting cast including Rao Ramesh, Nag Raj Kottu, Revanth, Tarak Ponnappa, Goparaju Ramana, Chalaki Chanti, and Bhadram. The makers have also teased a few special appearances, adding to the film’s appeal.

Made on an estimated budget of around Rs 8 crore, Anaganaga Oka Raju keeps its production grounded, focusing more on storytelling than spectacle. The music, composed by Mickey J Meyer, enhances the rural setting with melodies and background scores that fit the film’s tone.

What’s Next?

As the theatrical run continues, anticipation around Anaganaga Oka Raju’s OTT release on Netflix continues to grow. Viewers preferring to watch the film at home will need to wait for an official announcement regarding the streaming date.

Until then, the big screen remains the only confirmed place to catch this light-hearted entertainer.

Also read: The Raja Saab OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Prabhas Movie Online