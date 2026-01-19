Sankranthi 2026 Box Office Review: Who Won the Festive Battle?

Sankranthi continues to be one of the most lucrative festive seasons for Telugu cinema, with filmmakers traditionally scheduling major releases to cash in on the holiday rush. While big-ticket films usually dominate the festival window, content-driven mid-range movies often spring surprises through strong word of mouth. Sankranthi 2026 proved to be a mixed season, with five releases delivering sharply contrasting box-office outcomes.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Among all Sankranthi releases, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu emerged as the undisputed winner. Chiranjeevi’s return to his trademark comedy space, combined with director Anil Ravipudi’s proven formula, created massive pre-release buzz. The film lived up to expectations and received overwhelmingly positive word of mouth from day one.

Backed by smart promotions and well-planned release strategies, the family entertainer went on to enjoy a blockbuster run. It shattered several box-office records and is steadily moving toward industry-hit status, making it one of the most successful films in the careers of both Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi.

Nari Nari Naduma Murari

Released last among the Sankranthi contenders, Nari Nari Naduma Murari entered the festive race as an underdog. With relatively low-key promotions, the film opened with limited evening shows on January 14, 2026. However, strong content and glowing audience feedback quickly changed its fortunes.

The film soon became the second-most preferred choice among moviegoers during the festival period. Despite its restricted initial release, theatres witnessed packed houses across multiple centres. Naresh’s comedy proved to be a major highlight, while solid pre-release business ensured commercial comfort. The success provided a timely boost for Sharwanand and producer Anil Sunkara, with the film expected to continue its steady run in the coming weeks.

Anaganaga Oka Raju

Starring Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary, Anaganaga Oka Raju hit theatres on January 14, 2026. The film received a decent response from audiences. Naveen Polishetty’s performance and the viral Bheemavaram song stood out as major positives, though the overall narrative remained average.

The Sankranthi release window helped the film draw audiences and post respectable numbers. While it didn’t emerge as a major hit, festive footfalls played a crucial role in sustaining its theatrical run.

The Raja Saab

The first big Sankranthi release of 2026, The Raja Saab, arrived in theatres on January 9. Directed by Maruthi, the Prabhas-starrer opened to mixed reviews, with criticism directed at its weak storytelling and uneven execution. Although the horror-fantasy premise and Prabhas’ unique portrayal generated initial curiosity, the film failed to maintain momentum.

Despite enjoying a three-day solo run before other releases arrived, the film could not sustain audience interest. Box-office collections have largely been driven by Prabhas’ star power, with even fans expressing disappointment, making it one of the weaker performers of the festive season.

Bhartha Mahasayulaki Wignyapthi

Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaki Wignyapthi, directed by Kishore Tirumala, aimed to present the actor in a family-oriented avatar. Unfortunately, weak content and poor word of mouth resulted in low footfalls. The film struggled to find an audience and ended up among the least preferred Sankranthi releases.

The Final Verdict

Overall, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Nari Nari Naduma Murari, and Anaganaga Oka Raju emerged as the clear audience favourites of Sankranthi 2026, supported by strong word of mouth and steady box-office performance. The remaining releases delivered average to below-average results, once again reinforcing the fact that festive timing alone cannot compensate for weak content.