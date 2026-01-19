Trimukha On Jan 30: Debut Hero Gets Maximum Theaters

Trimukha, which is slated for a grand worldwide release on January 30, 2026, is setting a new benchmark in the Telugu film industry even before its arrival in cinemas.

Trimukha, starring Yogesh Kalle, Sunny Leone and Akriti Agarwal, is planned to be released in 500 plus theaters ever for a debut hero in the history of Telugu cinema, marking a remarkable milestone.

This unprecedented release reflects the strong confidence of the makers and distributors in the film’s content, scale, and appeal. With growing buzz and high expectations, Trimukha is poised to make a powerful impact at the box office and announce the arrival of a promising new hero in grand style.

What is Trimukha About?

CID officer Shivani Rathod (Sunny Leone) is on the hunt for a relentless serial killer, while Yogi and his team dive deep into eerie paranormal investigations. As both teams hit dead ends, an unexpected link between their cases unravels a chilling truth. Who is the killer Shivani seeks, and can Yogis team decode the supernatural puzzle before it's too late?