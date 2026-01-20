Telangana School Holidays in January 2026: Republic Day and Medaram Jatara

Although Sankranti vacations have just concluded, students and employees in Telangana may not have to wait long for another break. The combination of Republic Day and the upcoming Medaram Jatara is raising hopes for extended holidays later this month.

Republic Day Creates a Convenient Long Weekend

Republic Day on January 26 falls on a Monday this year, automatically creating a long weekend across the country. Since January 25 is a Sunday, schools and colleges in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will remain closed for two consecutive days. On Republic Day, institutions usually conduct flag hoisting ceremonies in the morning and allow students to return home soon after, with no academic sessions scheduled.

For students who resumed classes soon after Sankranti, this short break comes as a welcome pause in the academic calendar.

Three-Day Break for Select Schools and Employees

Private educational institutions in cities like Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam that follow a five-day working week will benefit further. With Saturday and Sunday already being holidays, Republic Day adds an extra day off, resulting in a three-day break from January 24 to January 26.

The same applies to corporate employees and bank staff. Since January 24 is the fourth Saturday of the month—a designated holiday for banks—followed by Sunday and Republic Day, many employees will enjoy an uninterrupted three-day holiday period.

Medaram Jatara May Lead to Extended Holidays in Warangal Region

Attention is now shifting to the world-famous Medaram Jatara, regarded as Asia’s largest tribal festival. Scheduled from January 28 to January 31, the event is expected to draw millions of devotees to Medaram to worship Sammakka and Saralamma.

In view of the massive footfall and travel requirements, parents and teachers have urged authorities to declare holidays for educational institutions. While a statewide announcement is uncertain, there is a strong possibility that schools and colleges in the erstwhile Warangal district may be granted special holidays.

If such a decision is taken, students and employees in the region could enjoy a rare seven-day holiday stretch from January 25 to January 31, combining the Republic Day weekend with the Medaram Jatara holidays.