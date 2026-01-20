Akshay Kumar’s Convoy Vehicle Involved in Accident in Mumbai – Full Details

A vehicle from Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s security convoy was involved in a road accident in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Monday evening, police and eyewitnesses confirmed. The incident occurred as the actor and his wife Twinkle Khanna were returning from the airport to their residence in the city.

According to initial reports, a speeding Mercedes car struck an auto-rickshaw near Mukteshwar Road around 9 pm on January 19, 2026. The impact caused the auto-rickshaw to crash into one of the vehicles in Akshay’s security convoy, resulting in the escort vehicle toppling onto its side and significant damage.

Disturbing visuals circulating on social media showed the damaged escort car lying on its side, while the auto-rickshaw appeared badly crushed. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported, and those injured in the crash were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities say the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Bystanders and officials were seen helping a man trapped inside the wrecked auto-rickshaw, pulling him to safety before emergency services arrived. Police and rescue teams reached the scene promptly, cleared the damaged vehicles to ease traffic congestion, and began an investigation into the chain collision.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were not inside the escort vehicle at the time of the accident and are reported to be safe. The couple had returned from an overseas trip ahead of the incident and recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

Juhu police have registered a case, and the investigation continues to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the collision. Authorities are also examining whether excessive speed was a factor in the initial impact.