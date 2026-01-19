Prateek Yadav, Aparna Heading For Divorce: Mulayam's Younger Son Alleges Wife of Family Destroyer

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and brother of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, announced on Monday that he intends to seek a divorce from his wife, Aparna Yadav.

In a social media post, Prateek made a series of allegations against Aparna Yadav, accusing her of damaging family relationships and acting out of personal ambition. He said he plans to initiate divorce proceedings “as soon as possible” and claimed he is currently experiencing mental distress.

Prateek alleged that Aparna was focused on gaining public attention and influence and showed little concern for his wellbeing. He described the situation as emotionally taxing and said he felt unfortunate about the marriage. The remarks were shared publicly through his Instagram account, where he posted a photograph of Aparna along with his statement.

There has been no immediate response from Aparna Yadav to the allegations. No official legal filings related to the divorce have been made public so far.

The development has drawn attention due to the political prominence of both families, with Aparna Yadav having joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in recent years, while the Yadav family remains closely associated with the Samajwadi Party.