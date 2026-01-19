Dalit Activist Manda Salman Death: YSRCP Protests at AP DGP's Office, Demands Justice

Leaders of the YSR Congress Party staged a protest outside the office of the Director General of Police on Monday (January 19) after police officials allegedly refused to grant them an appointment to submit a complaint related to the murder of Dalit party activist Manda Salman.

YSRCP leaders said they had sought permission to meet the DGP to raise concerns over the handling of the case but were denied access, leaving them with no option but to sit in a dharna outside the office. Following the protest, an Additional DGP eventually accepted their representation.

Former minister Merugu Nagarjuna described Salman’s killing as a “government-sponsored murder” and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. He alleged that police failed to register a proper FIR in the case and instead filed a case against the deceased. He further claimed that party leaders were initially prevented from even viewing Salman’s body and that authorities acted only after Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced he would personally come for the burial.

Questioning the state of governance, Nagarjuna said crimes against women and children were allegedly going unregistered and accused the government of replacing constitutional governance with what he termed “Red Book rule.”

Former MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy alleged that Andhra Pradesh had slipped into lawlessness, stating that even after the murder of a Dalit activist, action was not taken against the accused. He claimed Salman’s family was obstructed from performing last rites as per religious customs and that officials even demanded Aadhaar cards for the burial. He announced that the YSRCP would move the High Court through a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and continue its agitation until justice is delivered.

Former minister T. J. R. Sudhakar Babu said party leaders were humiliated at the DGP office and questioned whether the police leadership was functioning independently or under political influence. He recalled a series of alleged attacks on Dalits, demanded ₹1 crore compensation for Salman’s family, and sought action against Yarapathineni Srinivas Rao.

Former minister Vidadala Rajini accused the police of abandoning their constitutional responsibilities and acting at the behest of Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh. She alleged that Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, and minorities were left without protection and claimed that even ordinary citizens could not approach police stations without political backing.

MLC Mondithoka Arun Kumar said the murder had exposed what he called the government’s “true face” and urged Dalits to unite against what he described as a barbaric regime.

Former minister Ambati Rambabu termed the police handling of the case highly questionable, stating that repeated attempts to submit a complaint were ignored, forcing the party to protest. He demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident and immediate relief for Salman’s family.

YSRCP leaders said their agitation would continue until accountability is fixed and justice is ensured for the slain activist’s family.