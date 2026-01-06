Peddi Release Date Confirmed: Ram Charan Film to Release on March 27, 2026

The makers of Peddi, starring Mega Power Star Ram Charan, have officially cleared the air surrounding the film’s release date. Marking the 59th birthday of Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman, the team unveiled a special poster that not only extended birthday wishes but also delivered an important update for fans eagerly awaiting the film.

Along with celebrating A.R. Rahman’s contribution to the project, the poster hinted at an upcoming single composed by the legendary musician, raising excitement among audiences. More importantly, it firmly dismissed ongoing rumours about a possible delay in the film’s release.

Directed by Uppena filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is being positioned as a large-scale pan-India sports action drama. The latest announcement confirms that the movie will arrive in theatres exactly as planned.

The film is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on March 27, 2026, a date that holds special significance as it coincides with Ram Charan’s birthday. This announcement puts an end to speculation circulating on social media over the past few weeks.

In Peddi, Ram Charan will be seen in the titular role, while Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead. The film also boasts a strong supporting cast, including Kannada star Shivrajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in prominent roles.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, Peddi is presented by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. With a confirmed release date and growing buzz, the film is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of 2026.

Team #Peddi wishes the 'Isai Puyal' @arrahman sir a very Happy Birthday ❤‍🔥#Peddi's album will be one of the best in his illustrious career ✨🔥#ChikiriChikiri is just the beginning, wait for his magic in the next single 🤩 ​#PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026. pic.twitter.com/XMbludmSaE — PEDDI (@PeddiMovieOffl) January 6, 2026

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