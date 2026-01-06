NEET UG 2026: NTA Asks Aspirants to Update Aadhaar, UDID and Category Certificates Before Registration

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a notice advising NEET UG 2026 aspirants to update and verify their Aadhaar, UDID, and category certificates before the registration window opens. Candidates appearing for the May 2026 examination are urged to correct discrepancies in advance to avoid rejection during the application process.

Aadhaar & Document Update Guidelines

Applicants must ensure that the details on their Aadhaar card are accurate and fully updated. The following information should clearly match official records:

Name

Date of Birth

Gender

Photograph

Address

Biometric details (if applicable)

Any corrections must be made through the official UIDAI portals — myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in or uidai.gov.in.

For candidates under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category, the UDID card must be valid and renewed where necessary. Similarly, category certificates for EWS, SC, ST, and OBC-NCL candidates should be current and correct.

When Will NEET UG 2026 Registration Begin?

NTA is expected to announce the NEET UG 2026 registration dates soon. Applications will be accepted online at neet.nta.nic.in. Last year, the exam was conducted on May 4 across 552 cities in India and 14 international locations. This year, NEET UG is tentatively scheduled for May 3, 2026.

How to Apply for NEET UG 2026

Visit neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the NEET UG 2026 registration link under Public Notices

Fill out the registration form

Upload required documents and pay the fee

Review details and submit

Save the confirmation page

Print the application for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates to avoid missing important announcements.