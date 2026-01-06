Prabhas’ The Raja Saab Premieres Set for January 8; Ticket Prices May Touch ₹1,000: Report

With just three days left for the release of Prabhas’ much-awaited film The Raja Saab, excitement among fans is reaching its peak — and all eyes are now on the paid premiere shows scheduled for January 8. The spotlight is particularly on Telangana, where permissions for special screenings are often granted at the last minute, leaving both the industry and moviegoers anxious about final approvals.

A letter addressed to Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has surfaced online, requesting special ticket pricing for the premieres. The proposal suggests ₹1,000 for multiplex tickets and ₹800 for single-screen tickets, citing the massive demand for early shows. The request has sparked debate across film circles as everyone waits for the government’s decision.

Meanwhile, things appear smoother in Andhra Pradesh, where approvals for major films have been comparatively hassle-free, reducing concerns about delays for The Raja Saab. However, in the Nizam region, uncertainty persists regarding benefit shows due to previous legal and court-related complications seen with earlier releases. Officials are reportedly trying to ensure that last-minute obstacles do not derail the premiere plans.

The film is already performing strongly in overseas markets, and trade analysts expect that momentum to carry into India once advance bookings open. Early buzz suggests heavy demand when tickets finally go live.

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab is a romantic horror-comedy fantasy that marks Prabhas’ entry into this genre. The story revolves around a carefree young man who inherits a haunted mansion inhabited by the spirit of his grandfather, played by Sanjay Dutt.

The film reportedly runs for over three hours, with Prabhas appearing in almost 90 percent of the screen time — a factor expected to boost audience turnout. As the release date approaches, the biggest question remains: what ticket prices will be approved, and will premiere shows proceed as planned?