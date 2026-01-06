Pongal Holidays Special Trains 2026 in Tamil Nadu: Full List, Routes and Timings

With the Pongal festival holidays approaching, Indian Railways has announced a series of special train services to manage the surge in passenger traffic across Tamil Nadu and nearby states. The additional trains are aimed at helping travellers commute comfortably during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Pongal is a four-day harvest festival celebrated primarily in Tamil Nadu. In 2026, the festival holidays fall between January 14 and January 17, with many schools, colleges, government offices, and private institutions observing holidays during this period. Due to extended breaks and weekend combinations, a sharp rise in long-distance travel is expected.

To ease congestion and meet festive demand, Indian Railways has introduced the following special trains.

Pongal Special Trains 2026: Full List, Routes, Timings, and Stoppages

Train No. 06126 / 06125

Mangaluru – Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mangaluru Express Special

Train No. 06126 will depart from Mangaluru Junction at 03:10 hrs on January 13, 2026 (Tuesday) and arrive at Dr MGR Chennai Central at 23:30 hrs on the same day. (One service)

Train No. 06125 will depart from Dr MGR Chennai Central at 04:15 hrs on January 14, 2026 (Wednesday) and reach Mangaluru Junction at 23:30 hrs the same day. (One service)

Coach composition:

1 AC Two Tier coach, 3 AC Three Tier coaches, 15 Sleeper class coaches, and 2 Second Class coaches (Divyangjan-friendly)

Stoppages:

Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur, Palakkad

Train No. 06156 / 06155

Tirunelveli – Chengalpattu – Tirunelveli Superfast Special

Train No. 06156 will leave Tirunelveli at 03:45 hrs on January 9 and January 16, 2026 (Friday) and reach Chengalpattu at 13:15 hrs the same day. (Two services)

Train No. 06155 will depart Chengalpattu at 15:30 hrs on January 9 and January 16, 2026 and arrive at Tirunelveli at 02:00 hrs the next day. (Two services)

Coach composition:

1 AC Chair Car, 4 Sitting Chair Car coaches, 13 General Second Class coaches, and 2 Divyangjan-friendly coaches

Stoppages:

Kovilpatti, Sattur, Virudhunagar, Tirumangalam, Madurai, Sholavandan

Train No. 06054 / 06053

Kanniyakumari – Tambaram – Nagercoil Express Special

Train No. 06054 will depart Kanniyakumari at 20:30 hrs on January 13 and January 20, 2026 (Tuesday) and reach Tambaram at 10:15 hrs the next day. (Two services)

Train No. 06053 will leave Tambaram at 12:30 hrs on January 14 and January 21, 2026 (Wednesday) and arrive at Nagercoil at 03:30 hrs the following day. (Two services)

Coach composition:

18 AC Three Tier coaches and 2 Luggage-cum-Brake Vans

Stoppages:

Nagercoil, Valliyur, Nanguneri, Tirunelveli, Kovilpatti, Sattur, Virudhunagar, Aruppukkottai, Manamadurai

Train No. 06025 / 06026

Erode – Sengottai – Podanur Express Special

Train No. 06025 will depart Erode at 16:00 hrs on January 13, 2026 (Tuesday) and reach Sengottai at 11:30 hrs the next day. (One service)

Train No. 06026 will leave Sengottai at 20:45 hrs on January 14, 2026 (Wednesday) and arrive at Podanur at 19:30 hrs the following day. (One service)

Coach composition:

2 AC Chair Car coaches, 9 Sitting Chair Car coaches, 3 General Second Class coaches, and 2 Divyangjan-friendly coaches

Stoppages:

Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Tiruvallur, Perambur

Train No. 06024 / 06023

Podanur – Dr MGR Chennai Central – Podanur Express Special

Train No. 06024 will depart Podanur at 00:35 hrs on January 14 and January 21, 2026 (Wednesday) and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 10:30 hrs the same day. (Two services)

Train No. 06023 will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 13:50 hrs on January 14 and January 21, 2026 and arrive at Podanur at 23:15 hrs the same day. (Two services)

Coach composition:

18 AC Three Tier coaches and 2 Luggage-cum-Brake Vans

Stoppages:

Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Tiruvallur, Perambur

With Pongal holidays leading to extended travel plans, these special trains are expected to reduce pressure on regular services and ensure smoother journeys for passengers. Travellers are advised to plan early and check official railway platforms for bookings and updates.

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