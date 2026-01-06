India Ranks First Globally for Highest Number of Public Holidays

Public holidays offer a glimpse into how countries preserve culture, religion, and tradition while balancing modern work life. A global comparison of public holidays shows striking differences between nations—and India ranks first worldwide with the highest number of holidays.

From religious observances to national celebrations, the countries below stand out for the sheer number of days officially marked as holidays.

Top 10 Countries With the Highest Number of Public Holidays

India – 42 Holidays

India leads the world by a wide margin. With its vast cultural, religious, and regional diversity, the country observes holidays linked to multiple faiths, national events, and state-specific festivals.

Nepal – 35 Holidays

Nepal follows closely, with a calendar filled with religious festivals, royal anniversaries, and cultural observances that reflect its deep-rooted traditions.

Iran – 26 Holidays

Iran’s public holidays are largely shaped by religious events, alongside national days tied to history and governance.

Myanmar – 26 Holidays

Myanmar shares the same count as Iran, with many holidays centered on Buddhist festivals and important national milestones.

Sri Lanka – 25 Holidays

Sri Lanka’s holiday calendar reflects its multi-religious society, including Buddhist, Hindu, Muslim, and Christian observances.

Malaysia – 24 Holidays

Malaysia recognises a wide range of holidays across states, combining Islamic festivals with national and cultural celebrations.

Fiji – 23 Holidays

Fiji’s public holidays highlight its multicultural population, with festivals influenced by indigenous traditions and Indo-Fijian heritage.

Bangladesh – 22 Holidays

Bangladesh observes a mix of national holidays and religious festivals, primarily linked to Islam and the country’s independence history.

Liechtenstein – 22 Holidays

Despite its small size, Liechtenstein has a generous number of public holidays, many of which are religious in nature.

Cambodia – 21 Holidays

Cambodia rounds out the list, with holidays largely shaped by Buddhist traditions and historic royal events.

What This Reveals

Countries with a high number of holidays often prioritise cultural preservation and religious inclusion, sometimes allowing regional variations alongside national holidays. India’s position at the top reflects not just the number of holidays, but also the country’s vast cultural complexity.

While more holidays can boost cultural participation and tourism, they also highlight how nations uniquely balance productivity with tradition.

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