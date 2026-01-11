37-Year-Old Renee Good Killed By ICE: Protests Sweep US Demanding Justice for Renee

Widespread protests broke out across several cities in the United States following the fatal shooting of Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, by immigration officers in Minneapolis earlier this week. Demonstrations intensified over the weekend, with protesters condemning the federal government’s immigration enforcement tactics and demanding accountability for Good’s death.

Anger on the streets quickly turned political, with demonstrators targeting Donald Trump and his administration’s hardline immigration policies. Protesters accused the government of normalising excessive force through the aggressive deployment of immigration authorities.

While the White House maintained that the officers involved acted in self-defence, the incident has drawn sharp criticism from Democratic leaders, who described the operation as “militarised” and reckless. Several lawmakers announced plans to initiate impeachment proceedings against Kristi Noem, holding her responsible for what they described as a gross misuse of power.

Noem defended the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), claiming that Good was part of a group allegedly stalking officers and that she had “weaponised” her SUV, categorising the incident as an act of “domestic terrorism.” These claims have been strongly disputed by Good’s family and supporters, who insist she was attempting to drive away from the officer, not toward him.

According to officials, Good was shot by Jonathan Ross, an ICE removal officer based in Minnesota. The shooting has since become a flashpoint in the national debate over immigration enforcement and police use of force.

An estimated 1,000 protests were planned across the country over Saturday and Sunday after Trump publicly defended the ICE officer, stating that immigration agents were acting to “make America safe.” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Freyconfirmed that demonstrations erupted across the city soon after the shooting, noting that while most protests were peaceful, there were isolated incidents of property damage.

In Washington, DC, demonstrators gathered outside the White House chanting slogans such as “ICE must go” and “Trump must go.” In Los Angeles, protests briefly brought traffic to a standstill after marchers blocked key roads. Similar rallies were reported in Indianapolis, Des Moines, Coachella, Eugene, Marion, and several other cities nationwide. Many protesters carried placards reading “Justice for Renee.”

The outrage has been further fuelled by a separate incident in Oregon, where two Venezuelan nationals—Luis David Nico Moncado and Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras—were injured in a shooting involving immigration officers on January 8.

As investigations continue, Renee Good’s death has emerged as a rallying cry for activists, intensifying calls for immigration reform, accountability, and an end to what critics describe as the unchecked use of force by federal agencies.