Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil OTT Release: When and where to watch?

The Malayalam mystery thriller Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil starring Kunchacko Boban is all set to make its digital debut after completing its theatrical run earlier this year. The film, directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, was released in cinemas on April 15 during the Vishu festival season and created curiosity among Malayalam cinema audiences.

The movie gained attention mainly because it marked the reunion of Kunchacko Boban and Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval after their successful collaboration in Nna Thaan Case Kodu. With expectations running high, the film blended suspense, dark humour, and emotional drama in a unique setting.

When and Where to Watch ‘Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil’

The film will start streaming on Netflix from May 13, 2026. The Malayalam version has already appeared in Netflix’s upcoming releases list, confirming its OTT premiere.

Storyline of the Film

Set in Tholpetty in Wayanad, the story revolves around Sethu, a worker at a local Janakiya Arogya Kendram. His peaceful and ordinary life suddenly changes after a mysterious stranger enters his home.

As strange events begin to unfold, the film takes viewers through a suspense-filled journey packed with mystery and unexpected twists. The rural backdrop of Wayanad adds depth to the storytelling and creates an intense atmosphere throughout the narrative.

Cast of ‘Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil’

Apart from Kunchacko Boban, the film features several notable Malayalam actors in important roles, including:

Rajesh Madhavan

Jaffar Idukki

Sharanya

Sudheesh

Sajin Gopu

Dileesh Pothan

Chidambaram S. Poduval

Box Office and Audience Response

Despite the strong pre-release buzz, the film could not achieve major box office success. Industry reports suggest that competition from films like Vaazha 2 and Mohiniyattam affected its theatrical performance.

Critics offered mixed reviews for the movie. While many appreciated the film’s unique premise, performances, and first-half storytelling, some viewers felt the second half became predictable and uneven in tone.

Even so, fans of mystery thrillers and Kunchacko Boban’s performances are eagerly waiting for the OTT release.

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