Ram Charan’s Secret in Peddi Revealed

Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Ever since the movie was announced, fans have been excited about the film’s rural backdrop, powerful action scenes, and Ram Charan’s makeover.

Recently, the movie grabbed attention after a glimpse showed Ram Charan playing unusual and stylish cricket shots. Many fans started wondering why the actor was batting in such a different manner in the film.

Now, famous cinematographer R. Rathnavelu, also known as Ratnavelu, has revealed the reason behind it. He explained that the cricket scenes in Peddi are designed in a unique way to match the character and the film’s village atmosphere.

According to Ratnavelu, Ram Charan’s batting style was intentionally created to look raw, natural, and different from professional cricket shots. The makers wanted the scenes to reflect how a village youngster would naturally play cricket in local grounds rather than like an international player.

The cinematographer also praised Ram Charan’s dedication and said the actor worked hard to bring originality to the role. Fans are now even more curious to see the complete cricket sequences on the big screen.

Peddi is one of the most awaited Telugu films and stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. The movie’s music is composed by A. R. Rahman, which has increased expectations further.

With every new update, Peddi continues to create strong buzz among movie lovers and Ram Charan fans.