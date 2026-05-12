Telangana Heatwave from May 14 to 21

The weather department has issued a major heatwave warning for Telangana, predicting severe heatwave conditions across the state from May 14 to May 21. Officials have warned that temperatures in several northern and eastern districts could rise up to 47 degrees Celsius, prompting authorities to issue a red alert in multiple regions.

After a brief spell of unseasonal rains brought temporary relief over the past few days, meteorologists now say the intense summer heat is expected to return with greater severity. According to weather experts, dry winds and low humidity levels will significantly increase the risk of heatstroke during the coming week.

Red Alert for Northern Telangana Districts

The worst heatwave conditions are expected in districts including:

Adilabad

Nirmal

Nizamabad

Jagtial

Mancherial

Komaram Bheem Asifabad

These districts have been marked under the red alert category due to the possibility of extreme daytime temperatures and dangerous hot winds.

Meteorologists warned that temperatures in some areas may cross 47°C, making outdoor conditions extremely risky, especially during afternoon hours.

Hyderabad Also Likely to Witness Intense Heat

Residents of Hyderabad are also expected to face harsh summer conditions over the next several days. Temperatures in the city and surrounding areas are likely to range between 42°C and 44°C.

Officials have advised people to avoid stepping outdoors between 12 PM and 4 PM unless absolutely necessary.

Health Experts Issue Safety Guidelines

Medical experts are urging people to remain cautious and take preventive measures to avoid dehydration and heatstroke. Special care has been advised for elderly people, pregnant women, and children.

Doctors recommend:

Drinking water regularly, even if not thirsty

Consuming ORS, buttermilk, coconut water, and lemon juice to maintain electrolyte balance

Avoiding spicy food, caffeine, tea, coffee, and alcohol

Wearing light-coloured cotton clothes

Using umbrellas, caps, sunglasses, or scarves while travelling outdoors

People experiencing dizziness, vomiting, weakness, or headaches while outdoors are advised to immediately move to a shaded area and seek medical attention if necessary.

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