Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar Divorce Rumours Go Viral: Bollywood Buzz

Rumours surrounding the personal life of television and Bollywood actress Mouni Roy have taken social media by storm after reports claimed that she and her husband Suraj Nambiar unfollowed each other online.

The speculation intensified after fans noticed that several photos featuring Suraj had allegedly disappeared from Mouni’s Instagram profile. The actress, who frequently shared glimpses of their vacations and married life, has now sparked curiosity among followers over the sudden changes on her social media account.

Mouni and Suraj first met during New Year celebrations in Dubai in 2019 and reportedly dated for nearly three years before tying the knot in January 2022. Their wedding, held at a luxury resort in Goa, was celebrated in both Bengali and Malayali traditions in the presence of close friends and family members.

While Mouni hails from West Bengal, Suraj comes from a Bengaluru-based Jain family and is known for his work as an investment banker and entrepreneur in Dubai. Following their marriage, the couple often travelled together and regularly posted pictures from their international trips.

Now, the reported social media activity — including the alleged unfollowing and removal of photos — has led to widespread rumours about possible trouble in their relationship. However, neither Mouni Roy nor Suraj Nambiar has issued any official statement addressing the reports.