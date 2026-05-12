Vehicle Registrations Surge in Telangana During 2025-26

Telangana witnessed a sharp increase in vehicle registrations during the 2025-26 financial year, with more than 10.62 lakh new vehicles added across the state. Data released by the Transport Department highlighted the growing demand for personal and commercial vehicles, especially in and around Hyderabad.

According to the department’s analysis, nearly 2,900 vehicles were purchased and registered every single day during the year, reflecting rapid urban expansion and increasing mobility needs among residents.

Hyderabad Region Accounts for Half of Total Registrations

The majority of new vehicle registrations were concentrated in the Hyderabad metropolitan region. Districts including Ranga Reddy district, Medchal–Malkajgiri district, and Hyderabad together recorded around 5.60 lakh registrations.

Officials stated that these three districts alone contributed nearly 50 percent of all vehicle purchases made in Telangana during the financial year.

The trend reflects the fast-paced development of suburban areas surrounding Hyderabad, where rising residential projects, expanding IT corridors, and improved road connectivity have led to higher demand for two-wheelers, cars, and commercial vehicles.

Growing Urbanisation Driving Vehicle Demand

Transport officials believe increasing income levels, easy financing options, and growing dependence on private transport are among the major reasons behind the surge in vehicle sales.

With Hyderabad continuing to expand as a major business and technology hub, surrounding districts are also witnessing rapid population growth. This has significantly increased daily commuting, resulting in more vehicle ownership among families and working professionals.

Experts also point out that public transport limitations in several suburban areas have encouraged people to opt for private vehicles for convenience and flexibility.

Traffic and Infrastructure Challenges Likely to Increase

The steady rise in vehicle registrations is also expected to create additional pressure on urban infrastructure and traffic management systems. Hyderabad and nearby districts already experience heavy congestion during peak hours, especially on major roads, junctions, and highways.

Urban planners say the rising number of vehicles highlights the urgent need for improved road infrastructure, expanded public transport systems, and better traffic regulation measures in the coming years.

The Transport Department is reportedly monitoring vehicle growth trends closely to plan future transport and road development projects across Telangana.

Also read: Telangana Heatwave from May 14 to 21