Ram Charan’s Peddi Overseas Bookings Slow

Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi is one of the most awaited Telugu movies of the year. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on June 4.

Recently, discussions about the film’s overseas advance bookings have been going viral on social media and in film circles. According to reports, the movie had a strong start when bookings first opened, especially after the release of the popular “Kusthi” glimpse. The video created huge excitement among fans and helped increase the film’s buzz.

However, trade experts now say the bookings have slowed down over the last few days because there has not been much new promotional content from the team. Fans are waiting for fresh updates, teasers, songs, or posters to keep the excitement alive before the trailer release.

The official trailer of Peddi is expected to release on May 18. Industry observers believe the trailer could play a major role in boosting ticket bookings once again. If the trailer impresses audiences, advance sales are expected to rise strongly in overseas markets.

Experts also feel the next one week is very important for the film’s promotions. Many believe the makers should release fresh promotional material to maintain hype and keep audiences engaged until the trailer launch.

The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. The film also features Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, and Divyendu Sharma in key roles.

Music for the film is composed by legendary musician A. R. Rahman. Peddi is being produced under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner.