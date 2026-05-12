Bandi Bhageerath, Telangana POCSO Case Accused, Missing

A major political controversy has erupted in Telangana after Bhagirath, the son of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, was reportedly named in a POCSO-related case. The issue has quickly become a key topic of discussion in the state’s political circles, with the government stepping up efforts to speed up the investigation.

According to the latest developments, police teams investigating the case are searching for Bhagirath, who has allegedly been missing for the last three days. Officials say his mobile phone has been switched off, making it difficult for authorities to trace his location.

Telangana Government Forms Special Investigation Teams

The state government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has reportedly constituted multiple special teams to ensure a fast-paced investigation into the matter.

Sources indicate that the government wants the probe to proceed without delay, considering the sensitivity and seriousness of the allegations. Officials involved in the investigation are said to be gathering technical and digital evidence while continuing efforts to locate the accused.

Political Reactions Intensify

The case has triggered intense political debate across Telangana, with leaders from different parties reacting cautiously. Political observers say the matter has become a significant test for the state government, especially regarding law enforcement and public accountability.

There is growing public sentiment that strict legal action should be taken if wrongdoing is established, irrespective of political background or influence. Analysts believe the government is under pressure to ensure transparency and avoid any perception of leniency.

BJP Distances Itself From the Controversy

Meanwhile, leaders from Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana have reportedly distanced the party from the issue. State BJP president Ramchander Rao stated that the matter is personal in nature and not connected to the party organization.

Political experts believe this distancing by the BJP leadership indicates that the case could have serious legal and political consequences for those involved.

Investigation Continues

Police officials have not yet released detailed public statements regarding the progress of the investigation. However, search operations and inquiries are reportedly continuing in multiple locations.

The case continues to attract widespread attention in Telangana, with both political leaders and the public closely monitoring further developments.

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