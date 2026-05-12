Dhurandhar Star Ranveer as Lord Shiva?

Ranveer Singh is reportedly preparing for a landmark project that could redefine mythological storytelling in Indian cinema. According to ongoing industry discussions, the actor is expected to collaborate with Birla Studios for a cinematic adaptation of The Immortals of Meluha.

The project is said to be planned as a large-scale trilogy inspired by the popular Shiva Trilogy novels written by Amish Tripathi. If reports are accurate, Ranveer Singh will be seen portraying Lord Shiva, one of the most iconic mythological characters in Indian literature.

A Grand Mythological Franchise in the Making

The Immortals of Meluha is the opening novel of the bestselling Shiva Trilogy and has enjoyed immense popularity among readers since its release. The series combines mythology, fantasy, action, and philosophy, making it one of the most talked-about modern Indian book franchises.

For years, fans and filmmakers have viewed the novels as perfect material for a visually rich cinematic universe. Sources from the film industry suggest the makers are planning the adaptation on a massive scale with advanced visual effects, elaborate sets, and international-level production standards.

Why Ranveer Singh Was Chosen for Shiva’s Role

Ranveer Singh’s dynamic screen presence and high-energy performances are reportedly among the key reasons the team considered him for the role. The actor is known for bringing intensity and transformation to his characters, which many believe could suit the larger-than-life portrayal of Shiva.

The news has already generated excitement on social media platforms, with fans discussing how Ranveer might look in the mythological avatar. Many movie lovers are also curious about the casting of other important characters from the Shiva Trilogy universe.

Big Expectations from the Adaptation

If officially announced, the trilogy could emerge as one of the most ambitious mythological film projects attempted in Indian cinema. With mythology-based films and series gaining popularity among audiences, expectations around the adaptation are already soaring.

The makers are reportedly aiming to create a visually spectacular experience that appeals not only to Indian audiences but also to viewers globally.

While an official confirmation regarding the cast, director, and production timeline is still awaited, the project has already become one of the most discussed developments in Bollywood.

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