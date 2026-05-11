Madhuvidhu Movie OTT Release: Where and When to Watch?

With the growing popularity of OTT platforms, regional films are now finding audiences far beyond their native languages. In recent years, Malayalam cinema in particular has gained a strong fan following among streaming viewers across India.

Continuing this trend, another Malayalam film is now preparing for its digital premiere. Madhuvidhu, a romantic comedy released in theatres on April 23, is all set to arrive on OTT soon.

Madhuvidhu OTT Release Date

The makers have officially confirmed that the movie will begin streaming on SonyLIV from May 22, 2026.

The film will not only be available in Malayalam but will also stream in:

Telugu

Tamil

Kannada

Hindi

This multi-language release is expected to help the movie reach a wider audience on digital platforms.

About the Film

The title Madhuvidhu translates to “Honeymoon.” The movie is directed by Vishnu Aravind and features Sharaf U Dheen and Kalyani Panicker in the lead roles.

The romantic comedy received a decent response during its theatrical run and is now expected to attract more viewers through OTT streaming.

Malayalam Films Continue OTT Success

Malayalam movies have consistently performed well on streaming platforms due to their fresh storytelling and relatable content. Several recent releases have gained popularity after their OTT debut, and Madhuvidhu is expected to follow the same path.

Fans of light-hearted romantic entertainers can soon enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes later this month.

Also read: OTT Releases This Week(May 11-17): New Movies and Web Series to watch