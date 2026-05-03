Dacoit Movie OTT: When and Where to Watch Adivi Sesh Film

The Telugu action-drama Dacoit: A Love Story is gearing up for its digital release after completing its theatrical run. Featuring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, the film will begin streaming on Prime Video starting May 8.

Directed by debut filmmaker Shaneil Deo, the movie marks his first venture behind the camera. He has also collaborated with Adivi Sesh on the screenplay, bringing together a story that blends romance, action, and drama.

The plot follows a man whose life takes a drastic turn after being falsely implicated due to betrayal by someone close to him. Determined to confront his past, he embarks on a journey to find her, leading to a tense narrative set against a backdrop of robberies and emotional conflict.

Apart from the lead pair, the film features a strong supporting cast including Anurag Kashyap, who makes his debut in Telugu cinema with this project. Other actors such as Prakash Raj and Sunil also play key roles.

Initially, Shruti Haasan was expected to play the female lead, but she exited the film due to creative differences. The role was later taken up by Mrunal Thakur.

The film received a mixed response upon its theatrical release on April 10. While it was promoted as a romantic action story, some reviews pointed out that the emotional connection between the lead characters was not explored deeply enough, making it difficult for audiences to fully engage with their relationship.

Despite the varied critical reception, Dacoit managed to perform moderately at the box office, reportedly collecting over ₹55 crore worldwide.

With its OTT release approaching, the film is expected to reach a wider audience, giving viewers another opportunity to experience its blend of action and drama from the comfort of their homes.