Amala Paul’s New Baby Boy’s Name is Here, Check it Out!

Southern actress Amala Paul and her husband Jagat Desai welcomed a baby boy. The child was born on June 11, however, the couple informed their fans through Instagram now. Heartfelt messages and wishes started pouring from relatives and colleagues as soon as they heard this good news.

Taking to Instagram, Amala and Jagat shared the video which shows Amala in a white long dress entering the house with a baby boy in her arms. She gets a warm welcome as she enters the baby’s room which is decorated with balloons and other decorations. The couple have named their son ‘Ilai’.

“It's a boy" !! Meet our little miracle, "ILAI" 💙🍼 born on 11.06.2024 (tiw stars emojis) #babylove #love,"the actress captioned her post.

Amala and Jagat had announced the arrival of their first child in January 2024. The 32 year-old-actress had tied the knot on November 5 last year. She was last seen in the Tamil film Cadaver (2022) and in the Malayalam film The Teacher (2022).