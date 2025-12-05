Akhanda 2 Postponement: Advantage for Ram Pothineni's Andhra King Taluka?

The sudden, abrupt, and unexpected postponement of Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu's Akhanda 2 has come as a rude shock to Balayya fans. However, this may be an advantage for Ram Pothineni's last-week release Andhra King Taluka.

Also read: Akhanda 2 Release Postponed from Dec 5: What Exactly Happened?

Andhra King Taluka garnered decent reviews. The film's makers recently hosted a press conference and hoped for a good second week. But Akhanda 2's massive release had cast a shadow on their hopes. Interestingly, with Akhanda 2's indefinite postponement owing to financial woes, this is going to be an advantage for Andhra King Taluka.

Also read: Akhanda 2 Release Stopped: Venu Swamy's Pooja Becomes Hot Topic

The team of Andhra King Taluka should make gains out of this unexpected luck and heighten their promotions. Starring Ram and Bhagyashri Borse, the film directed by Mahesh Babu P was bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. It starred Kannada superstar Upendra in a pivotal role. Let's see how far Akhanda 2's postponement will benefit Ram's Andhra King Taluka.

Also read: Akhanda 2 Legal Issue: Do Producers Owe ₹28 Crore to Eros? What Happened in the Madras High Court?