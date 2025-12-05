December 5 OTT Releases: The Girlfriend, Thamma, Kuttram Purindhavan, Dies Irae and More!

From chilling thrillers to heartwarming holiday specials, streaming platforms are rolling out a fresh batch of movies and shows packed with big names and exciting storylines. Here’s your curated guide to what’s releasing, where to watch, and why each title may be worth adding to your watchlist.

Thamma — Amazon Prime Video

A journalist’s life spirals after encountering Tadaka, leading to a forbidden romance wrapped in supernatural danger. This horror-comedy from Maddock Films stars Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Note: Listed as a rental title on platform updates.

Griffin in Summer — JioHotstar

A quirky coming-of-age tale about a 14-year-old playwright who develops a crush on a 25-year-old handyman hired by his mother. Directed by Nicholas Colia, this film blends awkward humour with tender emotions.

Matt Rife: Unwrapped — Netflix

A Christmas-themed crowd-work special where comedian Matt Rife improvises jokes around family chaos, gifts, and festive traditions.

Tron: Ares — Amazon Prime Video

Scheduled for December 2, the film follows Ares, an AI entity sent from the digital realm to the human world, marking the first encounter between digital beings and humans.

My Secret Santa — Netflix

A single mother disguises herself as an elderly Santa to secure a holiday job and fund her daughter’s snowboarding trip. Alexandra Breckenridge stars in this warm festive comedy.

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration — Netflix

A cosy lifestyle special featuring Meghan hosting friends and family in Montecito. Expect recipes, traditions, and simple, heartfelt holiday ideas.

Dies Irae — JioHotstar

After a strong theatrical run, Rahul Sadasivan’s Malayalam horror thriller arrives on OTT. Led by Pranav Mohanlal, the film carries the atmospheric dread and thematic weight seen in Bhoothakaalam and Bramayugam.

The Girlfriend — Netflix

A gripping relationship drama where love turns dangerous as Bhooma Devi fights to reclaim her life. Starring Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty, directed by Rahul Ravindran.

Kuttram Purindhavan — Sony LIV

A retired pharmacist and a former cop get pulled into a missing-girl investigation that reopens old wounds. Features Pasupathy, Vidaarth, and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, with RK Selvamani making his OTT debut.

Stephen — Netflix

A mysterious man confesses to multiple murders, pushing investigators into a psychological maze. Originally made in Tamil, the film arrives with multiple audio options.

The Great Pre-Wedding Show — ZEE5

A small-town photographer faces social chaos when a memory card gets corrupted during a high-profile pre-wedding shoot. A warm comedy about love, family, and second chances.

This lineup offers a little bit of everything—supernatural thrillers, psychological dramas, romantic chaos, festive comedies, and heartfelt lifestyle specials. Whether you're looking for chills, laughs, or holiday warmth, there’s something fresh to dive into on every major platform.