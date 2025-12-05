Maharashtra School Holiday on December 5: Here’s Why

All schools and colleges in Maharashtra will be observing a holiday on Friday, December 5, 2025, as a result of a massive strike planned by the Maharashtra State Principals’ Association. The decision comes after a crucial meeting held in Pune, where leaders confirmed that protest marches will take place across the state on the same day.

Principals’ Association Calls for Show of Protest

The association has raised several long-pending demands related to the welfare of teachers, staff, and the overall functioning of schools. Since their appeals have gone unanswered for a long time, they have decided to conduct rallies to the offices of district collectors in every district. Both teaching and non-teaching staff from primary and secondary schools will take part in the strike.

Holiday Notification Issued to Students and Parents

Educational institutions have started notifying students and parents that Friday will be a holiday due to the strike. As a result, all academic work — including scheduled examinations and classes — will either be postponed or rescheduled.

What This Means for Families

Parents are advised to make necessary arrangements since no school operations will take place on the day of the strike. Authorities have assured that more detailed instructions will be shared soon by the State Education Department.

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