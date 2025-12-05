Gulshan Devaiah Makes Tollywood Entry With Samantha’s ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’

After impressing Kannada audiences with his impactful role in Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, versatile actor Gulshan Devaiah is now set to step into Telugu cinema.

The actor has officially joined the cast of Maa Inti Bangaram, produced under Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s banner, Tralala Moving Pictures. The film, directed by Nandini Reddy, marks Samantha’s second venture as a producer after Subham.

Known for creating warm, relatable family stories, the Samantha–Nandini duo has already raised expectations. With Gulshan coming on board, the excitement surrounding the project has doubled.

Speaking about his Telugu debut, Gulshan expressed his long-time desire to collaborate with Samantha and shared his enthusiasm about finally being part of her production. While maintaining secrecy about his character, he described the role as a “challenging turn”—one that takes him into new creative territory.

With Samantha’s rising influence as a producer, Nandini Reddy’s proven storytelling, and Gulshan’s reputation for choosing layered and experimental roles, Maa Inti Bangaram is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Telugu films of 2026.

Tollywood is calling—and Gulshan Devaiah seems more than ready to deliver a standout performance.